Cloves steal spotlight in bid for vaginal tightening solutions

Hadiza Nuhhu-Billa Quansah Life Apr - 15 - 2024 , 09:42

There has been a surge in demand for cloves at markets noted for spices and herbs such as Nima, Mallam Atta, Madina, Agbogbloshie, Maamobi and Makola in Accra, as some women seek to tighten their vaginas.

This trend has gained traction on various social media platforms, particularly TikTok and Facebook, where it is claimed that soaking cloves in water for two to four days and using the resulting concoction for douching could help tighten the vagina and alleviate infections and odours.

Spice dealer, Hajia Rabi Osuman, a fixture at Nima Market for over three decades, has observed a notable uptick in the demand for cloves. Previously purchased in bulk by those preparing traditional beverages like koko, bissap (sobolo), and lamugin, Hajia Osuman observed that cloves were now being sought after predominantly by young women claiming it helped in vaginal tightening.

Hajia Rabi recounted how her daughters, both enrolled in tertiary education, introduced their friends to the practice of purchasing cloves in bulk, soaking them in gallons of water, and selling the resulting mixture to fellow students on campus.

“This surge in demand has corresponded with a considerable price increase. A small tin tomato size container once priced at GH¢5, now costs GH¢10, while a margarine tin fetches GH¢60,” she said.

At Mallam Attah Market, a herb dealer, Hannah Odabo corroborated this trend, noting that customers frequently request a combination of cloves, honey, garlic and cinnamon, claiming that they improved fertility and tighten the vagina. Many women attest to the efficacy of these mixtures, claiming miraculous results.

When questioned about potential side effects, Madam Odabo confidently asserted the safety of cloves, emphasising their historical use in treating various ailments such as coughs and mouth odours.

She contends that these natural herbs are equally suitable for personal grooming, including maintaining vaginal hygiene, drawing upon the wisdom of older generations who have long relied on such remedies.

“Before hospitals came, we used cloves to treat coughs and mouth odours and they are equally good for personal grooming to keep the vagina clean. Some of the older women who used these herbs for ages understand these things better,” she stated.

Madam Odabo further elaborated that among her clientele were women who had recently been delivered of babies, seeking to address concerns about vaginal laxity following childbirth.

Combination of cloves, honey, garlic and cinnamon

She said that many women also experienced vaginal dryness, a condition she claimed could be alleviated through vaginal tightening. “There is so much societal pressure faced by women whose partners express dissatisfaction with postpartum changes in their vagina,” she observed, noting that some men might even seek relationships outside of marriage due to such concerns.

“Clients who have known me for years rely on my expertise to prepare mixtures aimed at restoring vaginal tightness. Pregnant women are excluded,” she added.

Other uses

In addition to addressing vaginal health concerns, cloves are also reportedly used for other purposes. A graphic designer, who gave his name as Paulus, shared his experience of using cloves regularly.

According to him, a doctor friend informed him that cloves could increase testosterone levels in men, leading to improved erections. Paulus expressed satisfaction with the results, stating that he had experienced improved sexual performance as a result.

Medical concerns

A family medicine doctor specialising in natural medicine, Dr Albert Edem Mensah, has, however, cautioned that while cloves possess mild numbing and antimicrobial qualities, scientific evidence supporting their efficacy in tightening the vagina remained scanty.

He emphasised the potential risks associated with attempting vaginal tightening through home remedies such as cloves, citing possible irritation and adverse effects. Dr Mensah further cautioned against consuming clove water, a practice where cloves are soaked or boiled, due to uncertainties surrounding the concentration of compounds such as eugenol.

He stressed the importance of consulting healthcare professionals for safe and reliable solutions concerning vaginal health.

How to make your vagina tighter

Dr Mensah advised those seeking to enhance vaginal tightness and strengthen their pelvic floor muscles to exercise and recommended Kegel exercises in particular. “Kegel exercises involve simple clench-and-release movements designed to strengthen the muscles of the pelvic floor, which support the reproductive organs located in the pelvis,” he said.

He explained that the pelvic floor comprised a network of muscles and tissues that form a sling or hammock at the base of the pelvis, responsible for supporting the organs within. Weakness in the pelvic floor muscles, he said, could lead to various issues, including urinary or bowel incontinence.

Dr Mensah pointed out the simplicity and convenience of Kegel exercises, noting that they could be performed discreetly at any time and in any location, whether at home or while waiting in line at the bank.

He explained the significance of cloves in traditional medicine, citing their manifold health benefits such as anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. Additionally, he said cloves were valued in perfumes, essential oils and dental care products, owing to their aromatic attributes.

“By incorporating these exercises into their routine, individuals can effectively work towards strengthening their pelvic floor muscles and improving vaginal tightness,” he said.

More about cloves

Cloves are aromatic flower buds originating from the clove tree (Syzygium aromaticum) native to the Maluku Islands in Indonesia. Widely used as a spice in global cuisines, cloves boast a robust, sweet, and spicy flavour and find application in both savoury and sweet dishes.

Writer’s email: [email protected]