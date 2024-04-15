Previous article: Two in court for robbery of electronic gadgets - Two others for receiving them

UHAS honours Rev Dr Joyce Aryee

Alberto Mario Noretti Life Apr - 15 - 2024 , 09:57

The Executive Director of Salt and Light Ministries, Rev Dr Joyce Rosalind Aryee, has been awarded an Honorary Doctor of Science degree (honoris causa) by the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in recognition of her positive impact on public health, through her work as a passionate advocate of sustainable mining.

Advertisement

The honour was also in recognition of her exemplary leadership. The citation which came with the award read in part: “Rev. Dr Joyce Rosalind Aryee, celebrated stateswoman and accomplished daughter of Ghana, your impact on national development began decades ago, and encompasses work you have done in many fields.

“Your noble profession of Public Relations greatly benefitted from your presence within its ranks and then as its leader during your tenure as Secretary for Information. “For that, the Institute of Public Relations Ghana, in 2014 recognised you as the Public Relations Personality of the Year.

The award coincided with the eighth Second Session of UHAS Congregation on March 23 at the main campus of the university at Sokode-Lokoe, near Ho, where Rev Dr Joyce Aryee was the guest of honour.

Presenting a paper on ‘Communication – The latent ingredient in healing and healthcare delivery,’ Rev Joyce Aryee said communication in medicine was a fundamental clinical skill to establish a relationship with the patient, paving the way to successful diagnosis.

“Effective communication between healthcare providers, patients and families can be linked to higher levels of patient satisfaction and improved health outcomes,” she added. Rev Dr Joyce Aryee pointed out that in most cases the words from the healthcare provider held the power to either shatter the spirit of patients in critical conditions or offer a glimmer of hope.

Furthermore, she said, communication was not just about relaying information, but also about building connections, trust and instilling confidence, thus, meeting patients at their most vulnerable moments and guiding them through the corridors of uncertainty, with empathy and compassion.

“Small acts of communication can have a profound impact on a patient’s journey towards healing,” said Rev Dr Joyce Aryee.

Council Chairman

The Chairman of UHAS Council, Justice Victor Jones Mawulom Dotse, said the university cumulatively produced more than 8,915 health professionals who were providing quality health care to Ghana’s population since its first graduation ceremony on July 3, 2016 with 171 graduates.

He said UHAS was determined to be the desired destination for training of health professionals in Ghana. Justice Dotse said UHAS was living up to her mission and vision by equipping students with relevant skills and knowledge in various fields of study, providing congenial environment and facilities to aid teaching and learning.

“The latest in this regard is the Information Access Centre (IAC), a multifunctional E-Library with audio visual facilities and assistive technologies for the visually and hearing impaired” he added.

Vice Chancellor

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Lydia Aziato, renewed the university’s appeal to the government to take the necessary steps to fix the access and internal roads network of the institution.

She said that was necessary to enhance the noble image of UHAS. The first session of the eighth congregation was held on December 2023, with the graduation of 1,338 students.

At this year’s session a total of 478 students, mostly sandwich students, graduated.

The graduation was preceded the previous day by the 8th John Evans Atta Mills Leadership Lecture, on the theme, “Illegal mining in Ghana – A critical challenge to the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals.”

Rev Dr Joyce Aryee who delivered the lecture said the menace of illegal mining in the country was the result of the growing lawlessness and lack of patriotism among some Ghanaian.

She called on the citizenry to renew their sense of patriotism and eschew every form of wrongdoing.