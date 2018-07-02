Angry Ugandans resort to VPNs to bypass social media tax

Many Ugandans are turning to Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to bypass a new social media tax that came into force on Sunday
.
President Yoweri Museveni had pushed for the changes, arguing that social media encouraged gossip. Critics say the law curtails freedom of expression.
A VPN gets around government censorship by redirecting your internet activity to a computer in a different country.
Now the head of the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has said VPNs will be blocked, provoking plenty of responses online.
It's not the first time the government has cracked down on social media users.
In 2016, social media platforms were blocked in Uganda on election day to stop people "telling lies", President Museveni said.