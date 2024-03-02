African Union accuses Israel of "mass killing" of Palestinians

Mar - 02 - 2024

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat on Saturday accused Israel of "the mass killing of Palestinians" and urged an international probe after dozens died following a rush on an aid convoy.

"The Chairperson of the African Union Commission H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat strongly condemns an attack by Israeli forces, that killed and wounded more than 100 Palestinians seeking life-saving humanitarian aid," the bloc said in a statement posted on Facebook.

World leaders have called for an investigation and a ceasefire nearly five months into the Gaza war, a day after dozens of desperate Palestinians were killed rushing an aid convoy.

Read the entire statement below;

African Union

BUREAU OF THE CHAIRPERSON OF THE COMMISSION

Statement No: 0008/2024

Date: March 1 2024

Venue: Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

The African Union Commission Chairperson strongly condemns the mass killing of Palestinians queuing for humanitarian aid

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat strongly condemns an attack by Israeli forces, that killed and wounded more than 100 Palestinians seeking life-saving humanitarian aid in occupied Northern Gaza on Thursday, 29 February 2024.

The Chairperson calls for an international investigation into the incident to bring the perpetrators to account.

The Chairperson repeats the call of the African Union for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in occupied Palestine to stop the ongoing and increasing State of Israel's assault against the lives and means of survival of the Palestinian people.

The Chairperson further calls on the international community, and the major world powers in particular, to assume their responsibilities to urgently impose peace and guarantee the rights of the Palestinian people.