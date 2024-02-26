Resolve frequent power outages at Galilea Tilapia market area

I am writing to you as one of the concerned citizens of the Galilea market in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, near Kasoa on the Accra-Cape Coast highway.

My concern is over the frequent power outages in the community.

The population of the area predominantly engage in trading, fishing, teaching and artisanal work.

Some of the residents, mostly women, trade in tilapia fish while there are other businesses such as operation of cold stores, and the making of ice blocks to preserve fish.

This is to give readers an idea about the sources of livelihood of the people. However, the major challenge facing businesses in the area now is the power outages.

The situation has made it difficult for businesses to plan while many of those engaged in the aforementioned enterprises are unable to operate to full capacity, thereby affecting individual livelihoods and the local economy.

Much as some will argue that issues of power outages are not peculiar to the Galilea market area, the unbearable challenge is that there is not a single day in the week that the area does not experience at least a four-hour outage in the evenings.

The residents are, therefore, wondering about what may be responsible for this development.

Whatever the case may be, the Electricity Company of Ghana and other authorities concerned must resolve the issue because it is increasingly becoming a difficult problem for the residents to bear.

