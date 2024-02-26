Next article: Some outstanding Ghanaian personalities - Celebrating the nation’s undaunted heroes

Burst pipeline on Gamel Abdul Nasser Avenue

Edem Latsu Nukafu Opinion Feb - 26 - 2024 , 06:47

I write about a burst pipeline of the Ghana Water Company, leaking in the middle of the Gamel Abdul Nasser Avenue stretch, opposite the George Padmore Library, Ridge.

Not only does this incident disrupt the water supply for the residents and businesses in the area but is also a threat to the integrity of the asphalt road.

As vehicles continue to ply the road, the potential for further damage to the infrastructure is imminent.

Swift action is required to address this and prevent additional harm.

The leakage has the potential to compromise the structural stability of the asphalt road, leading to safety hazards for commuters and escalating repair costs for the local authorities.

Edem Latsu Nukafu,

North Kaneshie.