Some outstanding Ghanaian personalities - Celebrating the nation’s undaunted heroes

Daily Graphic Opinion Feb - 26 - 2024 , 05:31

In the last century, great thinkers, movers, and shakers like Marcus Garvey, Kwame Nkrumah, George Padmore, W.E.B. Du Bois, C.L.R. James, J.E. Casely-Hayford, Paul Robeson — and some earlier Pan-Africanists – intimated the concept of the “African Personality.”

Nkrumah and Du Bois, for example, saw the proper curation and dissemination of Africa’s history though the vehicle called the “Encyclopedia Africana”.

The chief purpose of that superb initiative was two-fold: one, to elevate the status of the African in the eyes of the wider world; and two, to inform, grow and shield the confidence of younger Africans.

And what better way to celebrate that purpose than spotlighting the solid achievements of Africans through world history! The idea was most profound and timely knowing darn well that western intellectuals – for insidious imperialistic controls – found it expedient to restrict the history of our continent by making it begin and end with the transatlantic slave trade.

Positive Ghanaian images

What a profound delight it was, then, when I received a call from my mentor and Mfantsipim senior, Dr A. A. Arkutu, instructing me to review the new book titled, GAFICS Series On Some Outstanding Ghanaians, Volume 1.

It was really an honour to have received a hardcopy at my office through a GAFICS executive, Kofi de Graft-Johnson.

“GAFICS” happens to be the initials of Ghana Association of Former International Civil Servants.

Made up of former staff of the United Nations, the World Bank,

International Monetary Fund, African Development Bank, etc. it was formed with the objective of contributing to the nation’s progress by availing the skills and expertise of its members to help Ghana’s governmental institutions.

One of its prime projects is aimed at alleviating the scarcity of information on some outstanding Ghanaians by documenting their successes to inspire current and future generations, and also ensure that such people are never forgotten.

Casting the spotlight on both men and women, this publication covers medical doctors, scientists, lawyers, international civil servants, administrators, a photographer, and an entrepreneur in food processing.

While a few came from relatively well-to-do backgrounds, others were not as endowed but, nevertheless, showed incredible determination to reach great heights.

Sheer determination

Some of these icons combined professional achievements with philanthropy, community service and powerful advocacy for gender and other equitable development.

More of such volumes will cover other outstanding Ghanaians from different parts of the country to demonstrate purpose, determination, hard work, and the will to succeed.

Another lesson to be drawn from their careers was that, even if one came from lowly backgrounds, they could still aspire to achieve excellence irrespective of the daunting obstacles.

These days — where the youth seemed to have lost all sense of direction and seen floundering in the confused mental state – it is worth holding up to them the models of these exemplars to inspire them to achieve not only for their own individual selves but to serve the nation and the larger humanity.

As Albert Schweitzer put it: “I do not know what your destiny will be, but one thing I do know.

The only ones among you who will be really happy are those who have sought and found how to serve.”

Iconic celebrants

This hardbound 510-page book consists of 21 chapters, two of which are the introduction and conclusions.

The rest were devoted to the following icons: Richard Acquaah-Harrison, a distinguished development planner, and multi-talented visual and performing artist; Professor Francis Kofi Apenyin Allotey, a world acclaimed mathematical genius and scientist; Dr Kwaku Aning, s committed engineer and scientist devoted to global peace, security and national development; Dr Samuel Kwadwo Boaten Asante (Nana Susubribi Krobea Asante), an international legal scholar dedicated to public service at the international, national and local levels; Dr Kwablah Awadzi, a pioneer medical doctor and researcher on drug development for treating river blindness; James Barnor, an iconic photographer who famously chronicled Ghana’s independence era in pictures.

Included are Lt Col (Rtd) Dr Samuel Henry Brew-Graves, a medical practitioner and international civil servant; Dr Mary Chinery-Hesse, an ardent voice on economic development issues, gender equality and African imperatives; Professor Florence Abena Dolphyne, a university professor and pro-chancellor; Professor Dorothy Jane Osuman Ffoulkes Crabbe, a pioneer female anesthetist, professor of medicine and female president of West African College of Surgeons.

Also covered are Dr. Robert Kweku Atta Gardiner, a dedicated national and international civil servant; Justice Annie Ruth Jiagge, pioneer lady superior court judge in Ghana and Commonwealth, and an outstanding women’s rights activist; Judge Dr Thomas Aboagye Mensah, a world class international lawyer and judge; Dr Letitia Eva Takyibea Obeng, a pioneer woman scientist with vision; Esther Afua Ocloo, acclaimed pioneer woman industrialist supporting vulnerable women nationally and internationally.

The book celebrated also Nii Allotey Odunton, a pioneering scientist of the seabed and its mineral wealth; Professor Emeritus Samuel Ofosu-Amaah, a visionary leader in health and medical education, public health, and polymath; Dr Araba Sefa-Dedeh, a female clinical psychologist with exceptional empathy for helping others; and Dr Fred Kwadzo Wurapa, a patriot medical doctor with the zeal of a missionary.

[To be chaired by Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Chairman of the Council of State, the book will be reviewed by yours truly, and launched at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences at 4pm on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.]