Setting stall: Analysis of Bawumia’s vision for Ghana

Analysis of Bawumia's vision for Ghana

Dr. Alex A. Appiah Opinion Feb - 26 - 2024

The year 2024 has been dubbed “the Super Election Year” as national elections are being held in more than 60 countries worldwide, including Ghana (Statista, 2024).

Largely, in all liberal democracies, this is the only time citizens get the chance to declare their verdict on the stewardship of the ruling elites and promises of their challengers, who want to take power and steer their countries in new directions.

Ghana has enjoyed peaceful electioneering and transition of power in the Fourth Republic and we expect the forthcoming December election will be the same.

As the main political parties have concluded their primaries and selection of flag bearers, the stage is now set for unveiling their vice-presidential candidates and the bruising campaigning for public support.

In the past, even though there have been presidential and vice-presidential debates, much effort has not been placed on critically scrutinising the candidate’s vision and party manifestos put before the nation.

Particularly, in terms of their innovativeness in dealing with prevailing development challenges, forward-looking, inclusivity and how they fit into long-term strategic national development priorities.

Other important markers include building a resilient economy based on scenario planning that takes into account geopolitical and climatic challenges, global conflicts, pandemics (World Bank, 2023) and supply chain disruptions to enhance the country’s global competitiveness.

And importantly, whether there are prudent costings and credible funding plans for their manifesto promises and commitments.

Achievements

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has eloquently presented an impressive long list of greater achievements under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government over the previous regime, with data, despite the global economic disruptions.

These include overall GDP growth, agricultural and industrial growth, reduction in the balance of trade, banking sector reforms, power generation, gross international reserves, exchange and interest rate, broad access to education, STEM and TVET provisions, job creation, physical and digital infrastructure, etc. etc.

The Veep has set out his vision priorities, quoting, “My vision is to create a tent big enough to accommodate all…using systems and data” in key areas of food sufficiency, national security, fighting corruption, economic growth for all, free SHS, facilitation of STEM and TVET education, sustainable job creation, growing digital economy skills fuelled by nationwide high-speed internet coverage (the basic requirements for the fourth industrial revolution), green transport and energy production, affordable housing, value addedness through industrialisation and natural resource maximisation under a decentralised system of resource management.

Analysis

A careful analysis of the speech reveals a strong focus on six key developmental areas, all driven by technology:

• Changing mindsets.

This is fundamental to national collective learning and change.

It is in line with CALE’s vision for Africa and would be highly interested in contributing to the design and implementation of the proposed growth mindset curriculum.

The critical question would be how the administration plans to influence and transform the mindsets of the wider public.

• Achieving macroeconomic stability.

This is proposed by achieving low inflation, low interest rates, low budget deficits, and currency exchange rate stabilisation.

This vision would require increased productivity, broadening the revenue base, ensuring efficient tax administration and following through on the intended strong fiscal discipline by the administration, if elected.

• Reducing cost of living.

The Veep aims to address the basic necessities challenge of affordable food, transportation, housing and energy.

Ensuring national food sufficiency and security in the light of insecurities in the global supply chain is important.

This is a key policy direction as food security is leading to instability in many countries (WFP, 2023).

We recommend the development and implementation of a comprehensive national scientific agriculture policy that would train young people and farmers in scientific methods and encourage cooperative development at the village and district levels.

This would ensure efficient production methods are employed for higher yields and provide economies of scale for higher returns to the farmers.

The value addition through industrial processing proposed is needed.

To achieve the Housing For All policy, there may be a need to pursue land title and use reforms that would allow the government to obtain land easily and limit single-storey construction in favour of multi-storey estates in certain key areas.

The focus on renewable energy and green transport should attract government funding and incentives to encourage greater private investments and a quicker transition from fossil fuels.

• Efficient systems of governance powered by digitisation.

This seems to be the fulcrum upon which all sector activities of the administration would revolve.

All government services including healthcare, pension, revenue administration, port and logistics would be digitalised with the hope of removing bureaucracy and official corruption.

The Veep believes that effective digitisation of services, coupled with fiscal discipline, would make corruption a thing of the past.

The country has structural bottlenecks that require deep systemic reform that cannot just be solved by digitisation.

We believe this requires additional measures such as developing a charter of national values, education and patriotism.

Strong deterrence systems including CCTV camera monitoring and punitive sanctions on corrupt officials would be needed.

• Economic development powered by the private sector.

The idea of simplifying and reducing the tax burden by abolishing some tax elements (e.g. import taxes on renewable energy equipment and the unpopular e-levy) is laudable.

Nevertheless, abolishing the existing emission and betting taxes sends the wrong signal regarding the would-be administration’s seriousness in tackling climate and gambling addiction problems.

Creating a private sector investment-friendly environment and promoting closer public-private partnerships, with the private sector providing greater support to the public service machinery, developing infrastructure projects and allowing the private sector to become the main engine of growth are significant paradigm shifts in the country’s development.

However, to prevent over-exploitation and excessive repatriation of economic gains from the country, there would be a need to mandate joint-venture partnerships between foreign and local business entities.

This is important for developing local capacity and technology transfer.

There should also be the creation of a “negative list” of areas of the economy where foreign entities are not permitted to engage because of national security.

• Maximising natural resources.

This area is highly significant in improving the country’s foreign exchange earnings.

The desire to change the long-standing foreign companies’ domination and the wanton destructive consequences of artisanal mining operations on our forests and water bodies are long overdue and, therefore, highly welcomed.

This would require new approaches and bold leadership as signalled in the vision document.

It would be necessary to develop more environmentally sustainable approaches, use effective technology, and ensure environmental impact assessments and restoration plans are agreed upon and implemented by all licensees to reduce the negative impact on the ecosystems.

Conclusion

In summary, the Veep has put before the country a comprehensive and bold forward-looking developmental vision that is predicated on effective integration and harmonisation of digital systems and data collection.

However, there is a need for detailed costings and clear plans on how Veep intends to fund his programs.

The proposal to establish an Independent Fiscal Responsibility Council to examine and monitor fiscal discipline, the call for constitutional amendments to focus political power on national development and address deficiencies, including ex-gratia, rights of dual citizens and reduced powers invested in the President are good signs of political leadership that puts country first.

The constitutional changes should also address the lack of national values, and moral and ethical standards, as well as the overemphasis on citizens’ rights as against their responsibilities to the nation. We support the vision and policy direction put forward.

Finally, the level of government and party discipline, the kinds of strong strategic bilateral relationships with neighbouring and friendly countries around the world, such as China, who have achieved these technological development goals set before the country, would determine the level of success, if the Veep is granted the mandate to govern the nation.



The writer is a STEAM Expert, Founder & Executive Director

Centre for African Leadership & Excellence (CALE).