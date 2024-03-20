Metro Mass, check your drivers

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Opinion Mar - 20 - 2024 , 07:17

On Friday, March 15, this year, at around 12 noon, I was in a mini bus (trotro) from Bawaleshie (East Legon) to Kwame Nkrumah Interchange (Circle).

Just as the bus was approaching the Airport traffic light, a Metro Mass Transit bus with registration number, GS 5148-18, entered the lane of the mini bus, without showing any traffic indicator, in total disregard for road regulation.

Fortunately, the mini bus (trotro) driver saw it and quickly applied the brakes, which immediately halted the bus, leading the passengers to scream and shout for their dear lives.

Had it not been the alertness of the mini bus driver, the Metro Mass bus would have crashed into the mini bus, causing an accident, which could have resulted in the unthinkable.

The Metro Mass driver got down and apologised to the bus driver, with the excuse that he did not see the mini bus as he veered into its lane.

I was wondering how such an apology or excuse could have saved lives or helped the injured had the careless driving of the metro mass driver resulted in an accident.

My residence is not far from the University of Ghana Sports complex, where part of the All African Games is being held, and I have witnessed on many occasions the careless and indiscriminate manner in which some drivers of Metro Mass Transit buses drive when conveying athletes or support staff to and from the venue.

I think some Metro Mass drivers feel they are above the law and, therefore, do as they please on the road as they work for a government entity.

This is because unlike other bus drivers, especially those from the private sector, the police hardly stop or arrest them for traffic offences.

I am, therefore, calling on the management of the Metro Mass Transit to bring their drivers to order to reduce careless driving.

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson

Graphic Communications Group Ltd, Accra

email: [email protected], [email protected]