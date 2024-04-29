Enhancing effectiveness of your prayer — Part 2

Rev. Kwame Asare Opinion Apr - 29 - 2024 , 09:31

To ensure that your prayers are positive, it is advisable to make them align with the Divine Will.

Advertisement

When channelling energy for a cause like world peace and freedom, refrain from praying for alterations in someone's beliefs. Instead, pray for them to be inspired to discover the courage to heed the counsel of their Higher Selves – their Divine Nature.

Your prayer energy can empower them to make the right choices, liberating them from constraints and allowing their spiritual motivations to shine through. Enough with theory; below is one of the finest examples of prayer which I recommend to be used regularly.

THE NEW LORD’S PRAYER

Oh, Divine and Wondrous Spirit! Oh,

Everlasting Lord of Hosts! Send forth, now, through me Thy great and lasting Power.

Allow me, oh mighty God, the lasting privilege,

Of radiating to all the world Thy great Love, So that those who suffer may be given the

Power and energy to rise above their weaknesses.

Oh, mighty God, in great humility, do I ask you to send forth Your Power.

To give to me this great lasting privilege,

Of being a channel so that my suffering brothers

May be helped and guided and healed and lifted into Thy Light.

So that they who know not may look up,

And in doing so, receive through their Higher Selves, Your Divine Counsel.

Oh, mighty God, this day have you granted me a Divine privilege.

I ask you, now, to give to me the strength,

So that never again will I turn from my inner vision of you;

Om Shanti, Shanti, Shanti.

In praise of your Greatness, oh God, doth my Soul sing.

Grant it energy to sing on Forever and forever.

Channelled by the Master Jesus through Dr George King in 1961.

(Copyright is retained by The Aetherius Society)

Now let me share with you this spiritual formula for praying effectively. We believe that the spiritual path is not about merely hoping for random miracles from God, but about our capacity to create miracles ourselves – for God.

Prayer, in the context of King Yoga, departs from the conventional request for Divine favour. Instead, it embraces the practice of radiating spiritual energy.

The Method taught by Dr King (1919-1997)

1. Commence by either standing or sitting serenely, ensuring your back maintains a comfortably straight posture. Take unhurried, deep breaths, gently closing your eyes. Then, raise your hands so that they align roughly with the tops of your shoulders, with palms facing forward.

2. Visualise a radiant white light descending from above, entering your head, and suffusing every cell within your brain with its vibrant vitality. Guide this luminous energy downward, traversing your neck and shoulders, and continuing through your chest until it reaches your heart chakra, positioned a few inches in front of your breastbone. Fill this chakra with the brilliance of the white light.

3. Proceed to visualise the light descending from your shoulders through your arms, ultimately streaming into your hands.

4. Now, direct this revitalising energy outward, generating a stream of spiritual white light emanating from your palms and heart chakra.

5. At this juncture, you are ready to say your prayer, typically spoken aloud. Direct this energy towards your selected recipient, whether it be an individual in need of healing or a troubled region. Visualise the person or the area not in their present state but as they have the potential to be— radiating spiritual happiness and well-being.

It is highly recommended to request the assistance of God to empower your prayer. Wrap up your prayer with expressions of gratitude to God. Gratitude functions as a positive affirmation of the prayer's potency and aids in detaching from the process, shielding against doubts that may disrupt the energy you have radiated.

6. Finalise the prayer by brushing your right hand over your left, moving it away from your body. This act serves as a symbolic seal for the energy and signifies the completion of the exercise.

The outcomes of your prayer hinge on the quantity and quality of the energy sent out through you. A solitary prayer won't instantaneously usher in world peace on its own. Nevertheless, every prayer counts and if enough people pray consistently, the world will undergo a remarkable transformation for the better.

May Almighty God bless you all!

The writer is of The Aetherius Society, 18 Cedar Close, Windy Ridge, Takoradi in Ghana.

Mobile # 0244566326