From wealth to debt: The Parliamentary dilemma

Evans Mawunyo Tsikata Opinion Mar - 09 - 2024 , 08:04

It is important to take seriously the concerns expressed by Ghanaian MPs about their health issues and financial difficulties following their term in office.

To improve the financial stability and general well-being of lawmakers, it is imperative to conduct an objective analysis of potential contributing factors and suggest workable solutions. It is my mission to clarify the problems that Members of Parliament face, investigate how voters see these problems, and make recommendations for how the government and MPs can work together to find solutions. Moreover, the possible contribution of MDCES (Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives) to promoting local development in light of the controversy surrounding the duties and responsibilities of MPs.

One plausible explanation for the financial challenges faced by Members of Parliament is the huge costs required for electoral campaigns. Most legislators are the architects of their difficulties. Voters may perceive legislators as money-grubbing creatures if they feel compelled to spend large sums of money to maintain their positions. The majority of the MPs believe that these elections are a "do or die" affair. This will give the impression that everything is well at the office. Both the economic viability of such practices and voter expectations are called into question by this dynamic.

Once more, MPS must use caution when making pledges during election campaigns. Irrational promises not only undermine public confidence but also add to the financial difficulties that Members of Parliament encounter when they leave office. Furthermore, taking on a lot of responsibilities outside of their primary legislative responsibilities may make it more difficult for them to fulfil their commitments to constituents and effectively address their needs. It is hilarious to hear about a constituent requesting financial assistance from his MP to marry a third wife, even though the MP has only one.

To help Members of Parliament both during and after their terms in office, the government ought to set up a special support structure. Access to healthcare services, retirement planning, and financial counselling should all be part of this system. By providing resources and financial guidance, MPs can ensure a smooth transition into life after parliament while also securing their future and maintaining good health.

Partnerships with financial institutions can help parliamentarians gain access to financial literacy programs, investment opportunities, and personalized financial products. These initiatives will provide MPs with the tools they need to effectively manage their finances during and after their term in office, promoting long-term financial stability. To supplement their income, MPs can be encouraged to pursue entrepreneurship and skill development initiatives in addition to their legislative duties. Diversifying income sources can help alleviate financial stress while also providing MPs with valuable skills and job opportunities after they leave politics.

The government should consider creating a Parliamentary Welfare Fund, which would be funded by a portion of MPs' salaries and contributions from the national budget. This should differ from the existing exgratia. This fund could help retired or financially struggling MPs gain access to basic healthcare, economic livelihood programs, and emergency assistance. The devolution of power to MDCES can relieve MPs of the pressure to take on excessive responsibilities. With nonpartisan elected MDCES taking full responsibility for development in their respective areas, MPs can concentrate on their legislative responsibilities, ensuring effective governance and policymaking at the national level. This approach also empowers local communities, allowing for better representation and responsiveness to their needs.

By educating voters about the function of Members of Parliament and the value of policymaking over petty financial rewards, NCCE can help to shift public expectations. Despite being mandated to promote civic education, Ghana's National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) is failing to effectively educate voters on the negative effects of vote buying. The lack of targeted campaigns, workshops, and educational materials has left many voters in the dark, jeopardizing election integrity and lack of understanding. Instead of considering MPs as a means of obtaining financial advantage, voters should respect them for their dedication to the advancement of the country. Programs for civic education, forums for community discussion, and policy-focused political campaigns can all help bring about this important shift.

In summary, the government and MPs in Ghana must work together to address the financial and health issues that they face. Redefining the electorate's view of Members of Parliament (MPs) so that they are perceived as policymakers rather than just cash cows is imperative. Parliamentarians can enhance their overall well-being and financial stability by promoting entrepreneurship, working with financial institutions, offering comprehensive support systems, and investigating the possibilities of MDCES. Ultimately, coordinated efforts to achieve these goals will promote a political environment in Ghana that is more accountable and sustainable.