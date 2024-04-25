Breaking the cycle: A call for genuine leadership, accountable governance in Ghana

Isaac Ofori Opinion Apr - 25 - 2024

In 2020, an overwhelming 13 million Ghanaians demonstrated their democratic power by voting, marking a staggering 79 per cent voter turnout.

A slim majority of 51.3 per cent cast their ballots for the NPP, while 47.4 per cent supported the NDC, leaving a scant one per cent for minor parties. Projections for 2024 anticipate a similar turnout of approximately 14.22 million voters, a testament to the enduring civic engagement of the Ghanaian populace.

This robust participation embodies the electorate's potential to demand accountability and dictate the governance of the nation. Regrettably, the political landscape remains dominated by two major parties, with many voters casting ballots out of tradition rather than expectation of change. This is starkly evident in regions like Volta and Ashanti, where voting patterns are predictably partisan, devoid of tangible benefits or democratic dividends.

The consequences of such entrenched partisanship are dire. Since the reinstatement of democracy in 1993, Ghana's development has crawled at an excruciatingly slow pace. The nation grapples with persistent low-income levels, a housing crisis and rampant unemployment among its youth. The private sector, crippled by weak economic fundamentals, flounders as businesses falter under the strain of a depreciating exchange rate.

Amidst these challenges, corrupt practices and weak institutions thrive, with the media failing in its critical role to restore order and champion the common good. Politics has suffocated the potential of our nation, enriching a select few while the vast majority endure abysmal living conditions. Our leaders, once in power, reveal their true colours - untrustworthy and self-serving. They prioritise their cronies, rewarding party loyalists at the expense of national progress, leading to a cycle of stagnation and regression.

As we face another election year, the eloquent promises of political leaders echo hollow. The critical question remains: are their intentions genuinely for the betterment of Ghana, or merely to benefit themselves and their close associates?

As citizens, the responsibility lies with us to break this cycle. We must rise above partisan loyalties and vote for leaders who truly have Ghana's best interests at heart, those committed to genuine progress and improving the plight of the masses. It is time to demand more than empty promises—we must seek, support and elect leaders capable of real change.

The writer is a

Human Rights Advocate

and PhD Student UEW, SCMS