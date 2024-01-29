Watch Lupita Nyong’o’s love letter celebrating Ghanaian women

Touched by the entrepreneurial spirit of Ghanaian women, Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong'o has paid a tribute to the industrious women of Accra.

In a video story shared on her Instagram page recently, Lupita took her followers on an interesting journey of her encounters with women traders in Accra.

During her visit, Lupita Nyong'o engaged various women including bikers, fashion designers, food vendors and factory workers.

In her letter addressed to ‘Glorious Accra’, she noted that celebrating them was just a reflection meant celebrating all these women who were making significant impacts in their fields of work.

Lupita with the Biker Girls GH

This tribute follows the actress's earlier acknowledgement of countries and cities she has visited including Tanzania's Zanzibar and Benin on her Instagram page.

Watch the video of the video below:

A Love Letter to Accra;

Glorious Accra, to celebrate you is to celebrate your fierce women, so many fierce women wherever I go.

They run this town with an entrepreneurial spirit that is impossible to ignore.

Their impact is widespread. It feels as if everything you touch here has been influenced by women.

From the fashion to the factories to the flavours, the women of Accra are fueling the present for a vibrant future.

I love to see it. Go get it, ladies.

Aside from acting, Lupita Nyong'o supports historic preservation and very vocal about preventing sexual harassment, working for women's and animal rights. (Read also Beauty queen wanted in Nigeria for alleged drug trafficking)

In 2014, she was named the most beautiful woman by People. In 2019, Nyong'o wrote a children's book named Sulwe, which became a number-one New York Times Best-Seller.

Lupita hand-dyed fabrics at studio 189 in Accra

She also received nominations for Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Narrator for narrating two episodes of the docu-series Serengeti.

In 2020, Lupita Nyong'o was named one of Africa's 50 Most Powerful Women by Forbes.