We should be thankful Funny Face hasn’t taken his life-Pascaline Edwards

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jan - 29 - 2024 , 10:06

Veteran Ghanaian actress, Pascaline Edwards says Ghanaians should be thankful that comedian Funny Face is alive to talk about his financial challenges.

According to her, there are many people who cannot survive the challenges that the popular comedian has been fighting in the last years and very unfortunate people have chosen to criticize him instead of offering support.

In a recent interview with Pulse Ghana, Pascaline Edwards says it will take those who have faced similar dooms to understand Funny Face’s present situation.

“I’m not surprised Funny Face is broken. Oh, his case is a very dicey one. The guy has gone through hell and back. So why won’t he be broke. He is trying to pick up the pieces. “I see some people bashing him and saying all kinds of things about him. We should be thankful he’s alive to say he is broke.

"If you haven’t experienced what he went through before, you might probably think he is not serious. You could do worse if you are in his position,” she further noted.

A few days ago, Funny Face sparked social media conversation when he revealed when he shared in a post that he was facing financial challenges and that has slowed him down from fully taking up his fatherly responsibilities.

“Charley man made some bad choices, and it has cost me. If you won't help me, please just don't destroy me to other companies who want to use me for ambassadorial deals. So I can gradually gather some money small small to go see my daughters. It's not that I don't want to see them, but Charlie, I'm broke. My everything spoil.

“Please stop destroying me to companies !!! WE LIVE WE LEARN !! A situation that has caused me everything !! My hope is built on the LORD… and I know HE will come through for me…so allow me, so I can hustle and gather money small to go see my daughters…as for baby Kimberlyn she turned 3 years on the 24th NOVEMBER…she has never seen me before !! Hmmm life [sic],” he wrote.

While the likes of former Black stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan has given him 1,000 cedis and soliciting for more help, some netizens are equally of the opinion that he doesn’t deserve any support.

Pascaline Edwards, however, disagrees, noting that times are really hard for people and things were not going too well for her as well.

“Even me, I’m broke but because I don’t say it people think I’m okay; like I’m broke too. So if you have any help, kindly help me because I’m in the same boat with Funny Face," she said.