Stop spending recklessly – Kumawood actor Zack tells colleagues

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Apr - 01 - 2024 , 17:20

Kumawood actor Abdul Razak Amissah popularly known as Zack has issued a compelling call for creatives to exercise financial prudence and strategic planning in their lives.

According to the actor cum musician, a lack of foresight can land them in dire financial situations especially during their old age.

Drawing from his experience in the entertainment industry, Zack held that most talented individuals, despite achieving recognition and success, find themselves in precarious financial positions due to reckless spending and inadequate planning.

Speaking in a recent interview with blogger Zionfelix, he said: "What I can tell my colleague creatives is that they need to plan their lives and that will stop the begging. Over the years, when I get close to a big man, I don’t do that because I need money from him, rather I go there to get ideas on how I can make my own money."

Expressing concern over the prevalent trend of creatives resorting to soliciting financial assistance, Zack remarked :"I get worried when I see creatives begging for alms. Let’s plan our lives and watch how we spend our money because it is very important."

The actor also shared his personal approach to financial discipline, revealing that he adheres to a principle of spending only what he has readily available in his account. "I will not spend 2,000 if I don’t have 2000 sitting in my account, so I believe my colleagues should also have a plan for their lives just like I do for mine," he affirmed.