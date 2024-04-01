King Promise, Wendy Shay, Olive the Boy, Dance God, others to Rock Dunkfest 2024

Top performers including King Promise, Wendy Shay, Olive the Boy, and Dance God, among others, are set to headline this year's Dunkfest at the Association International School, Airport, Accra on April 6.

Dunkfest is a premier entertainment basketball tournament for young athletes with a passion for basketball, where they can compete and showcase their skills, from ankle-breaking crossovers to jaw-dropping dunks.

This event will provide an opportunity to discover talents and create a battleground where the best will come and prove themselves.

This year’s edition will feature a vibrant display of art and culture, family gatherings, food, drinks, exhibitions, and captivating musical performances.

The event will also showcase the richness that diversity brings to our society, bringing families and schools from different backgrounds to socialize and cheer on their favorite teams and individuals as they aim for greatness.

Dunkfest is a "party on the field" event. Party on the field is an Afrobeats and Amapiano festival designed with the aim of amplifying African culture and sound across the globe.