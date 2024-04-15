Pat Thomas, others for Ghana Day and Highlife Festival in June

Kofi Duah Showbiz News Apr - 15 - 2024 , 15:46

Some of Ghana's leading Highlife musicians have been billed for the second edition of Ghana Day and Highlife Festival scheduled to take place on June 28 and 29 at Helvetiaplatz, Zurich- Switzerland.

The artistes publicised for the upcoming event are Pat Thomas, Charles Amoah, George Jahraa, Lee Duodu and Kay Blez.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Philip Wangyims, a member of the organising team, said the second edition promises to be spectacular with prominent Ghanaian Highlife musicians taking the stage at the two-day festival.

With their songs still popular and creating the right vibes for partying, he was very confident patrons would have time of their lives.

“We paid attention to the legends who still have the capacity to perform and are ready to go down memory lane to give back to back performances of their popular tunes.

“By this, patrons will have a better understanding of their craft and show the new generation that they've still got the aura to entertain and move a crowd," he stated.

He also added that he's very expectant the Ghana Day and Highlife Festival will rival some of the big global festivals in the next five years.

The maiden edition of the festival which took place last year had performances from Oheneba Kissi, Adane Best, Trigmatic, Dada Hafco, Epixode and Dada KD.

Organised by the Association of Ghanaian Unions in Switzerland, it has been a useful platform to promote Ghanaian Highlife music and artistes in Switzerland.