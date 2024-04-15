Trey Songz settles $25m lawsuit over alleged 2016 sexual assault

American singer Trey Songz has reached a settlement with a woman who accused the singer of sexually assaulting her at a Los Angeles party in 2016.

As reported by Radar Online, Trey Songz and the woman, identified as Jane Doe in the $25 million lawsuit she filed against the singer in 2023, settled the suit for an undisclosed amount. As a result, a court date that was scheduled for September 16 will be vacated.

“The settlement agreement conditions dismissal of this matter on the satisfactory completion of specified terms that are not to be performed within 45 days of the date of the settlement,” reads the terms of the settlement. “A request for dismissal will be filed no later than June 10, 2024.”

In February of last year, the woman sued Trey Songz, Atlantic Records, the singer's manager Kevin Lilies, and 300 Entertainment over claims Trey Songz sodomized the woman during a party in March 2016.

The lawsuit accused Trey Songz of sexual assault, gender violence, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment.

At the time, a representative for the R&B artist denied the allegations in a statement to TMZ.

“Earlier today, the attorney who drafted this suit was credibly accused of trying to pay a woman to falsely accuse Trey,” the rep said. “Hours later, that same attorney has filed this suit on behalf of an anonymous client. It isn’t hard to see what’s happening here, and it is a shame for genuine victims of sexual assault.