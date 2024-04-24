Next article: Arnold Schwarzenegger says Sylvester Stallone rivalry helped his career

Previous article: Young, Famous and African reality show portrayed my parents in a bad light – 2Baba’s daughter, Isabella

My late son will return – Actor Yul Edochie

Vanguard News Showbiz News Apr - 24 - 2024 , 17:24

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has said that his late son, Kambilichukwu will ‘return’.

Advertisement

Recall that Kambi, 16, died March last year after he suddenly developed a seizure while playing football with his schoolmates.

In an Instagram post, Edochie expressed belief he will return while unveiling his ambition to father eleven children.

He made this known on Wednesday after celebrating the first birthday of his second son with Judy Austin on 22nd of April.

Edochie wrote, “I’m just getting started. I’m going to have eleven children. Eleven beautiful children. Complete football team. My great son Kambi will return.”