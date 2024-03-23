Previous article: Depending only on music can’t secure your future, even Beyonce and Rihanna own businesses –Becca to GH musicians

Michael Jackson’s mother has received over $55m since his death, estate claims

Complex.com Showbiz News Mar - 23 - 2024 , 16:16

Michael Jackson's 93-year-old mother, Katherine Jackson, has reportedly received over $55 million from the late pop star's estate since he died in 2009.

Per TMZ, a representative for MJ's estate confirmed that legal documents have been filed after she requested that the estate cover her legal fees to appeal an undisclosed business transaction the estate struck.

In the documents, they claim that she has received over $55 million in the past 15 years or so. The majority of that money was her monthly allowance from the estate, which comes to roughly $160,000 a month.

The estate has asserted that they have taken care of Katherine Jackson, who also received $15 million from the estate to buy and renovate a home in Calabasas.

Other expenses the estate says it has paid for include transportation, a private gardener, personal security, and a private chef.

The executors of the estate have laid out the amount of money she's received to argue that she can, in fact, afford to cover her legal fees if she intends to push forward with her appeal.

Earlier this week, MJ's youngest child Bigi 'Blanket' Jackson filed legal documents asking the court to block his grandmother from using estate money to pay for the appeal.

He was previously working with his grandmother to stop the estate from making the undisclosed transaction that they did not agree with.

The court ruled against them, and she wanted to appeal while he decided against continuing the case.

The details regarding the transaction they disagreed over haven't been made public, but it could have something to do with Sony Music's plans to pay between $600 to $750 million for a stake in the King of Pop's catalogue, which is valued between $1.2 to $1.5 billion.