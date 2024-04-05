Jah Wizdom holds album launch and concert in Kumasi tomorrow

Reggae artiste, Jah Wizdom is set to hold a concert to officially launch his new album at the Kumasi City Mall at 4:00pm tomorrow, April 6.

Among a number of artistes billed for tomorrow’s show are Bobo Ranking, Bongofari and other up and coming Reggae artistes from the Garden City.

Jah Wizdom is a renowned reggae artiste whose music has been inspiring souls for the past years and his latest album, Mama Africa, to be officially unveiled tomorrow is expected to increase his music fortunes and popularity across the country.

The album launch and concert which is being organised by Angel Group of Companies and Judah Land Empire Records, is expected to have attendance relevant players in the music industry.

Also DJ Scorpion, DJ Obibini and DJ Ayahman among a host of others will be behind the turntables to dish out thrilling tunes to heat up the partying atmosphere.

“I’m confident my new album will shoot my prominence on the scene and I want to assure my fans and patrons who will be coming tomorrow of a great time. This album will rub shoulders with the best but that can only happen with the right support.

“So I’m appealing to Ghanaians to patronize my new album but before that, I want my Kumasianos to come in their numbers and offer their full support tomorrow,” he said.

Jah Wizdom is credited with songs such as Judah Land, Wrong Interpretation and Holy Grounds.