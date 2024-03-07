Next article: No Twerking. No Drinking. No Smoking: The Christian Nightclub which is all about The Holy drip

Nkosuohene to host GH@67 Live concert tomorrow

Delali Sika Showbiz News Mar - 07 - 2024 , 11:31

Francis Frempong Manson known in showbiz as Nkosuohene will be hosting this year's GH@67 Live concert set to take place at The Forum Columbus, USA tomorrow, March 8.

The concert will have Ofori Amponsah, Camidoh and Kelvyn Boy among other artistes thrill fans to some of their popular songs.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Nkosuohene assured fans of a fun night stressing that hosting an event is not just about talking.

“A host needs to have poise and stage presence, use humour or commentary as light relief to re-energise the crowd and help maintain focus.

We keep the audience interested, help make the event an experience, these are my focus for the night," he said.

He also noted that though there is a perception that any good orator can be a host, it takes one with a special flair to facilitate the smooth running of an event and to ensure the outcome the organisers planned is achieved,” he stated.

Organised by AK24 Entertainment and Snoop Entertainment, GH@67 Live concert, is to mark Ghana's 67th Independence Day.

Touching on what to expect on the night in terms of performances, Nkosuohene who has been a part of the planning process said it will be an unforgettable night of music and festivities.

“Fans should anticipate a wide range of music genres, ranging from the classic tunes of Highlife to Afrobeats, ensuring an experience that caters to diverse musical tastes.

Additionally, the legendary Papa Sly will be on stage too so you can just imagine.

"As Ghana commemorates 67 years of independence, the concert stands as a testament to Ghana's rich cultural heritage and its profound impact on the global music scene,” he said.

Nkosuohene is also the CEO of Nkosuo TV, Nkosuohene African Wear Collections and Nkosuo Charity and he’s had the opportunity to interview high profile personalities such as former president, John Agyekum Kufuor, H.E. Mrs. Hannah Ama Nyarko - Ghana Ambassador in Israel and a number of musicians including Amakye Dede and Kuami Eugene.