Watch John Dumelo’s inspiring message on Independence Day

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Mar - 07 - 2024 , 11:53

Even though he acknowledges the current prevailing economic challenges, popular Ghanaian actor/politician, John Dumelo is encouraging Ghanaians to improve their lives by making the best use of available resources.

In commemoration of Ghana’s 67th Independence celebration yesterday, Dumelo, who is also an entrepreneur and into large scale farming emphasised the importance of agriculture and collective unity in building a brighter future for the nation.

Mr. Dumelo emphasised the role of agriculture in laying the foundation for “a prosperous future, where dreams are nurtured, obstacles are overcome, and hope is harvested.”

He expressed confidence in Ghana’s resilience, describing it as a nation of hope and possibilities.

Watch video below: