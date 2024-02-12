Editor's Lens: To our celebrities, your health matters

In the last few days, actress and socialite Moesha Buduong has been in the news for her declining health condition.

Reports indicate that she is suffering a stroke and already, a GoFundMe has been set up by her family to raise funds for her treatment.

Moesha’s case highlights the growing concerns among celebrities and public figures not paying much attention to their health and total wellbeing.

Being in the public’s eyes and constantly being the source of happiness for many people surely comes with a lot of stress.

And the desire to match up to the public demands and expectations can go a long way to affect the mental wellbeing of celebrities.

Interestingly, while our celebrities enjoy the glitz and glitter of fame and all the attention showered on them, sometimes, their health becomes the least of their concerns.

Taking good care of one’s physical body is good for mental health since the mind and body interact and influence one another in complex ways.

Physical illness can make managing your mental well-being more difficult. Stress, lack of energy, poor sleep, and other problems can also take a toll on how one feels mentally and these are what celebrities encounter on a daily basis.

In the New Year, Graphic Showbiz entreats our celebrities to take their health more seriously. They are not super heroes and not aliens to diseases.

A thorough medical checkup yearly is the way to go to keep fit and strong to do what they love to do best.

Again, they should also make time to rest since stress contributes to hypertension and other related diseases.

To our celebrities, let’s pause and take some rest. They should make it a point to have ‘me times’ because it is very necessary. And they should not forget that our health matters.

