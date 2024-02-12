Evor, film tackling domestic abuse to premiere on March 6

Evor, a film highlighting the dangers of domestic abuse is set to be premiered at the Silverbird Cinemas, Accra on Wednesday, March 6.

The film produced by Rainbow Productions is intended to bring attention to domestic abuse which has become a canker claiming many lives.

At a press briefing at the Silverbird Cinemas on Friday, Sitsofe Tsikor, who is Executive Producer and played role of Dela said Evor which means ‘It’s finished” in the Ewe language is a compelling drama inspired by real-life events.

She explained that the theme explores the profound impact of domestic abuse and the challenges faced by victims.

Dela faces a potential 20-year prison sentence for murdering her husband after enduring years of physical, emotional, and psychological abuse just after marriage.

The film unfolds from the crime scene, unravelling the layers of their love story to the tumultuous incidents of abuse, including the loss of a child and infidelity.

Evor sheds light on Dela's futile attempts to seek help from family, friends, the church, and the police, leading to the culmination of that fateful day.

The film draws attention to the society’s failure in intervening and supporting victims of domestic which has led to the loss of many lives.

“Evor is a work of art that we have put our hearts and backs into. We have made a film that would go a long way to change people’s thoughts, and we can’t wait for you all to see it. Do make sure you see it when it’s released, and it would be worth your time,” she stated.

The cast of Evor include Adjetey Anang, Brian Angels, Fred Amugi, Pascaline Edwards, Abeiku Santana, Myna Otoo, Naa Ashokor Mensah-Doku, Comedian OB Amponsah among others.

Already, Evor is making impact with its official selection at the 9th edition of The African Film Festival (TAFF) scheduled to take place in Dallas, Texas, from June 20 to June 23.