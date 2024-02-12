Efe Keyz for La Palm Royal Beach Valentine’s Day buffet dinner

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 12 - 2024 , 19:48

VALENTINE’S Day is just two days away and La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Accra, is gearing up to give love birds the time of their live with the La Palm Royal Valentine’s Day Buffet Dinner on Wednesday, February 14.

The event, dubbed Iter Amoris(The Journey of Love) will give patrons an opportunity to fall in love all over again on the night which promises to be one of good music, food, drinks among others.

Billed to treat patrons to a fun time of great music is soul singer Efe Keyz. That is not all, there will be great food accompanied by a variety of drinks, in fact, they will be spoilt for choice.

In a chat Graphic Showbiz, Ms Adwoa Baddo, Assistant Sales and Marketing Manager at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel said this year’s love event is going to be loads of fun.

“We have a lot of activities planned for the night and I would encourage those looking for a good time to come in their numbers and enjoy all that we have for them.

“Every Val’s Day, we put together something extraordinary and this year’s will not be different, it promises to be a good one. You see, apart from Efe Keyz who will be dishing out good music, there will food, drinks, chocolate from Cocobytes as well as pleasant surprises.

“Remember, La Palm Royal Beach Hotel is the place to be this Valentine’s Day”, she added.