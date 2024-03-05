Amandzeba: I feel celebrated when people tell me they love my music

Well respected Ghanaian Highlife musician, Amandzeba says his music has made impact and doesn’t need to be celebrated and honoured to appreciate his influence.

In a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, the Wɔgbɛ Dzɛkɛ hitmaker mentioned that people don’t necessarily have to celebrate an artiste as an endorsement of their worth.

“People don’t necessarily have to celebrate you to know that you are doing well. I have had this conviction that I am celebrated when people tell me they love my music. I know I have done great songs and if people praise me for it, it is enough celebration.

“This is a country where Dr Kwame Nkrumah was overthrown after all he did for Ghana. Anything good that comes from this country will not be celebrated well so I take consolations from the fact that I am not doing music to be celebrated.

“So don’t feel bad as a musician that Ghana does not celebrate you. When you believe in yourself and the product you have, people will love you for it”, he pointed out.

Amandzeba is all about doing positive music and he says whenever he hits the studio, all he thinks about is projecting Africa first and that has made his songs stand tall.

"Whenever I am writing a song, it is about telling the African story and that makes the song rich and authentic. If I am even writing a love song, I want to use local names like Ama, Akosua and not use an English name. I have songs like Dede, Ama and I am proud of such African names. Great songs are timeless and I am delighted to know that the youth still love Highlife music" he stated.

Amandzeba has a spot called One Ghana located on the Spintex Road and he says his reason is to give opportunity to young artistes to perform live and also project Highlife music.

Known for other songs including Toffee, Aso, Medo, Kotosa and Deeba, Amandzeba has won several awards from different organisations.

He describes himself as the link between dead and the living and between the ancient and the modern. “I call myself this because I play ancient songs but give it a modern grove”

He told Graphic Showbiz that plans are advanced to celebrate 25 years of Wɔgbɛ Dzɛkɛ come next year.