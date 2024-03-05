Next article: Amandzeba: I feel celebrated when people tell me they love my music

Akwaaba Festival gets going on Indece Day

Kouame Koulibaly Showbiz News Mar - 05 - 2024 , 12:59

Tomorrow, March 6 is Ghana Independence Day and one of the major activities planned for the nation’s capital is the opening of the 2024 Akwaaba Festival which would run till March 8.

Organised by Ceejay Multimedia, the three-day festival will come off at the National Theatre.

It is a rich and diverse Ghanaian cultural output that seeks to bring the attention of both locals and visitors to the wonderful array of artistic expression and other components of culture that proudly comes from here.

The opening day kicks off with exhibitions and sale of Ghanaian art and craft, traditional textiles and fashion accessories, local beverages, a food bazaar and more.

For those that lean more toward music, there will be live sessions, by courtesy of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), on March 6 and March 7. Officials of the union have indicated that participating members have thoroughly rehearsed for the programme and are eager to show scintillating stuff to the public.

Joe Osae, CEO of Ceejay Multimedia, says he and his hardworking team are happy with what they have so far done to ensure a successful, enjoyable festival for all.

“We have pushed ourselves hard to host a thrilling three-day exposition of the best in Ghanaian culture. Everyone must come by and experience what’s on offer,” Ceejay Multimedia’s boss pointed out.

The festival gets to a climax on March 8 with Akwaaba Night that includes music, fashion and dance with acts like the Ghana Dance Ensemble and guitarist Akablay and his Abiza Band on the bill.

Six personalities and outfits in the cultural space will also be honoured at the Akwaaba Night event which will also see the launch of the Miss Akwaaba 2024 pageant, a 13-week tourism and cultural television reality show.