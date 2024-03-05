Next article: Akwaaba Festival gets going on Indece Day

Chef Faila represents Ghana in an international Horticultural Expo in Qatar

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Mar - 05 - 2024 , 13:51

Executive Chef Faila Abdul Razak will represent Ghana in an International Horticultural Expo in Doha, Qatar on Saturday, March 9.

Chef Faila, who was recently disqualified for her attempt at setting the Guinness World Record for longest cooking by an individual, was invited by the Ghana Tourism Authority to collaborate with a resident caterer to showcase the rich flavours and cultural diversity of Ghana through its traditional dishes.

Chef Faila announced the good news in a Facebook post today and expressed her excitement to represent Ghana at the international event.

She is expected to present Ghanaian delicacies and authentic Ghanaian drinks like millet drink, cocoa drink, and sobolo to the international patrons at the event.

“Participating in the International Horticultural Expo is an incredible opportunity for me to share my passion for Ghanaian cuisine with a global audience,” she noted in the press statement.

Chef Faila will leave Ghana tomorrow for the event which will end on Tuesday, March 12.

