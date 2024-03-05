Anti-LGBTQ+ law may affect Ghana's tourism - Tourism Minister designate

Jemima Okang Addae Showbiz News Mar - 05 - 2024 , 14:11

The Minister-designate of Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Andrew Egyapa Mercer says the signing of “Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill” into law could have implications on Ghana's domestic tourism.

His view arises amid various concerns regarding the bill's effect on Ghana’s economy, with Finance Minister quantifying a potential loss of $3.8 billion.

During the vetting of newly appointed ministers today, Mr. Mercer was questioned about the potential impact the passage of the LGBTQ bill will have on Ghana's tourism.

He explained that Ghana's culture was fundamental, and despite personal opposition to certain lifestyles, cultural experiences should remain accessible.

Mercer stressed the importance of effectively promoting Ghana within legal boundaries, especially if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo approved the anti-LGBTQ bill.

The Minister-designate acknowledged ongoing discussions on the topic but emphasized the bill's inevitable impact, regardless of the outcome.

“Our culture is our culture. And if people want to experience it, it really shouldn’t matter if we oppose to a certain lifestyle. But it all comes down to how you promote Ghana and position ourselves within the law. That is, if the President assent to the anti-LGBTQ bill.

"I know it is the most topical subject matter now, and I was having conversations with my friends about this same question. But I have still not figured out an answer but what I can say is that it would definitely have an impact, one way or the other”, he stated.

He noted that those advocating for universal acceptance of certain lifestyles may not find Ghana appealing, whereas those who value Ghana’s cultural heritage would.

Thus, he believes the key lies in Ghana's ability to market and showcase its unique tourism to the world, distinguishing the country as a preferred destination.

“Some people who believe that lifestyle should be allowed everywhere may find Ghana not an attractive place. Some people who believe in our culture would find Ghana an attractive place. And so, it all comes down to how you market Ghana and what it is that we offer the world; the listing that we have that we are encouraging people to visit our country as opposed to others," he added.

Related article: President speaks on LGBTQ+ Bill - Says institutions will determine human right compliance