All Africa Festival to debut in Abu Dhabi, UAE, featuring Omah Lay, Stonebwoy, Diamond Platnumz, Yemi Alade & Tekno

GraphicOnline Showbiz News Jan - 10 - 2024 , 07:00

The prestigious All Africa Festival (AAF), recognized as the UAE's foremost celebration of the continent's diverse cultures, is set to make its debut in the capital city of Abu Dhabi from February 2 to February 4, 2024.

The festival, now in its third edition, will showcase Africa's rich heritage through vibrant expressions, with strategic partnership from the UAE Africa Connect (UAEAC) platform.

Renowned artists such as are among the A-list performers scheduled to grace the stage at Etihad Park on Yas Island, a central location in Abu Dhabi known for family entertainment. The UAE Africa Connect (UAEAC) platform, emphasizing the harmonious partnership between the UAE and Sub-Saharan Africa, will play a pivotal role in facilitating the cultural exchange.

The festival promises a three-day entertainment extravaganza featuring globally acclaimed music icons alongside local talents and DJs, presenting a mosaic of uniquely curated experiences. Attendees can enjoy pan-African cuisine, witness live art displays, and immerse themselves in fashion exhibits by UAE-based designers.

Nina Olatoke, CEO and Co-Founder of the All Africa Festival, expressed excitement about bringing the event to Abu Dhabi, describing Yas Island as the perfect backdrop to elevate the festival's cultural offerings. The decision to move the festival to Abu Dhabi aligns with the UAE's commitment to fostering inclusivity and cultural diversity.

The festival, which originated in Dubai's Creek Park in 2018 and was subsequently hosted at the foot of Burj Khalifa in Burj Park, has evolved into an annual event that attracts residents and visitors from diverse backgrounds. The shift to Abu Dhabi reflects the growing African expat community in the UAE and the nation's reputation as a global destination for opportunities in various fields.