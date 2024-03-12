Next article: The National Women’s Summit & Expo 6.0 – The Success Story!

Afrobeats singer G-West to drop ‘People Pleaser’ on March 15

Fast rising Afrobeats artiste, G-West is set to release his new song, People Pleaser on Friday, March 15.

And before the song drops, the artiste is already whetting the appetite of his followers and music audience at large with a flyer of the song on his social media pages.

Interestingly, the details of the flyer which has G-West in a fufu pounding posture has generated discussions online with people earnestly waiting for the song.

People Pleaser is produced by Ghanaian Stallion from the stables of 610Music, of which G-West is signed on to. 610Music is an American record label and distribution founded by Kofi Sonny.

The song is also off his upcoming EP scheduled for release later in the year.

Born George Kofi Mensah, G-West describes himself as a singer, songwriter and Afrobeats recording artiste.

G-West was born in Kumasi, capital of Ashanti Region and that is where he developed his passion for music at a young age back in high school.

After High School, he decided to pursue his dream of becoming a full- time entertainer.

In the pursuit of his dreams, he has worked with three of Africa's biggest artistes. He initially featured Joey B on Akosua and later went on to record Oyedede with Nigerian music mogul, Mr. Eazi.

He also worked with Highlife singer Bisa K'dei on a song titled Bonto.

G-West has had the opportunity to grace a number of high-profile events including Afrochella, now Afrofuture, an annual festival that showcases the diversity and vibrancy of African music, art, and fashion.

