The National Women’s Summit & Expo 6.0 – The Success Story!

Mar - 12 - 2024

The 6th edition of the National Women's Summit and Expo, organized by Charterhouse Productions, was a resounding success.

The prestigious event was organized in commemoration of International Women's Day, held on the 8th of March, 2024.

The summit, themed "Inspire Inclusion", was a platform for women to come together and discuss various topics related to women empowerment and leadership.

The engaging panel discussions and master classes were led by a diverse group of accomplished women from different generations and professions, including education, health and wellness, creative industry, and business.

This provided a unique opportunity for attendees to gain insights from successful women who have excelled in their respective fields.

In her opening speech, the convener of the event and the C.E.O of Charterhouse, Theresa Ayoade applauded the various hurdles women are jumping to break the barrier.

She inspired the young generation to stand up and be more intentional in pursuing gender parity for themselves. She shed more light about the summit’s passion and quest to have the Affirmative Action Bill passed.

“For Advocacy, The NWS is passionate about the passage of the AFFIRMATIVE ACTION BILL and is collaborating with the AFFIRMATIVE ACTION BILL COALITION to advocate for the passage of the bill by Parliament. The NWS is also collaborating with PLAN INTERNATIONAL GHANA on their PAD BANK project aimed at providing female students in rural and deprived areas with sanitary pads so they do not have to miss out on school during periods”

The keynote speaker, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo – Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana - in her speech highlighted the importance of taking deliberate measures to promote the participation of women in leadership, governance, corporate affairs, and international levels.

Using her own experiences, she highlighted points worth remembering, if we dream of breaking the glass ceiling. ‘Aim to be the best version of yourself; Understand your institution; Keenly seek mentors and sponsors; Develop your soft skills/people skills; Develop coping mechanisms; Don’t take things personal and finally; Just keep going.’ She ended with a quote from Molly McCook, ‘Women should be celebrated every day, but a month dedicated to female empowerment is extremely special. It doesn’t just honor the iconic women who have changed history but encourages new generations to dream big and know that anything is possible’

The summit was truly inspiring, as it showcased the achievements and contributions of women in various sectors. The panel discussions delved into important topics such as gender equality, work-life balance, and overcoming barriers in male-dominated industries. The master classes provided practical knowledge and skills that could be applied in both personal and professional life. The sessions were not only informative but also interactive, allowing participants to engage with the speakers and ask questions.

In addition to the panel discussions and master classes, the Expo was one of the major highlights of the event. It featured a wide range of products and services that catered to the diverse interests of women. From fashion and beauty to kitchen and home decor, the Expo provided a platform for women entrepreneurs to showcase their creativity and talent.

This not only promoted their businesses, but also inspired other women to pursue their passions. “Congratulations to you and your team on your event yesterday. I sold out 3x and had few items left. Looking forward to another year” – comment from a satisfied vendor.

Overall, the 6th edition of the National Women's Summit & Expo was a grand success, leaving attendees inspired and motivated. The event showcased the power of women in leadership and highlighted the importance of inclusivity in all aspects of life. It served as a reminder that women have the potential to excel in any field they choose and deserve equal opportunities for success.

The National Women's Summit & Expo 6.0 is brought to you by Geisha in partnership with Enterprise Life, Frytol, MTN, Ecobank, Joy FM, Focos, and powered by Charterhouse.