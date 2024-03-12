King Ampaw encourages use of local languages in Ghanaian films

Mar - 12 - 2024

Veteran movie producer King Ampaw has advised Ghanaian film makers to use Ghanaian languages in their movies.

King said on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z that one way of shaping the Ghanaian society with film is being original with content.

Apart from using Ghanaian languages, he also proposed that more local locations should be explored for Ghanaian films.

“I personally encourage film productions to be done in our local areas in our local languages. These attract a majority of our people in our society and also have more effect on them," he the host Kwame Dadzie.

He also noted that to be able to market Ghana to the world like Hollywood has done to America, Ghanaian film makers need depict real lifestyle of the people to the world.

He said that regardless of the fact that society has become global and there is an inclination towards acculturation, there should be a deliberate attempt to project the Ghanaian culture.

The legendary movie producer further stated that regardless of the myriad of problems facing the Ghanaian movie industry, there are prospects.

"Although I am not happy about the quality of most of these productions, I know that Rome was not built in a day. Modern production is now finding its way into the African industry and the industry is now being built. We must work hard towards it," he said.

In their bid to maximise their potentials in the industry, King Ampaw also advised film makers in Ghana not to bank their hopes on government’s financial aid for their movie productions.

According to King who is popularly known for the 1983 movie ‘Kukurantumi: Road to Accra’, funds provided by governments for film productions usually don’t suffice for the real work.

"Actually, to put the facts down, commercial productions have got very little, not much to do with government. It is purely private business because of the money involved," he said.

King said the government can only give those funds which will cushion film makers but for a full production they need more than the government fund can support.

"Unfortunately, the young people here have been emphasising it most times. I think that has made us a little bit lazy.

After all, how much money can the government give to the so many film makers? Now, listen to this, the whole government film fund, I may use it for only one movie production. We might have to change our attitude and minds on that," he said.

King Ampaw is famed for movies such as They Call it Love, Kukurantumi, Road to Accra, Juju (Nana Akoto), No Time to Die, among others.