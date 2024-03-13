Next article: King Ampaw encourages use of local languages in Ghanaian films

Elizha Showcases Versatility with "Sugar" Dancehall Jam featuring Anthony B

Graphic Online Showbiz News Mar - 13 - 2024 , 07:43

Ghanaian songstress Elizha embarks on a new dancehall adventure as she collaborates with award-winning Jamaican producer and artiste, Anthony B.

The singer-songwriter has unveiled her latest single titled "Sugar," taking listeners on a thrilling dancehall ride alongside Anthony B, who has collaborated with some of the finest musicians globally.

This feature marks a historic moment as Elizha becomes the first Ghanaian female artist to collaborate with a top Jamaican reggae and dancehall icon.

Based in the US, the Ghanaian singer is determined to reaffirm her position as one of the rising musical talents from Ghana, showing no signs of slowing down.

Produced by Kros, this new track by the American-based Ghanaian musician marks her first major collaboration in a career that has been shining brightly over the past months.

Elizha has enjoyed a remarkable career thus far, being awarded the Best Female Vocalist at the 2023 Ghana Music Awards USA.

The "Sugar" single is available on various streaming platforms.