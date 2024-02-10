Adu Safowaah: My family is putting intense pressure on me to get married

Kofi Duah Showbiz News Feb - 10 - 2024 , 09:27

Actress Regina Adu Safowaah says she is facing relentless pressure from family and friends to marry, a situation she says is causing her emotional turmoil.

Speaking at her ongoing Speech-a-thon event held at La Palm Royal Beach, the 33-year-old actress bared her soul, detailing the humiliation inflicted by trusted friends and family members pushing her towards marriage.

She said : "At my age, I have friends who are married with children, which I admire so much. I ask myself, why can't it be me? But God works in His own time.

"If not for the God I believe and trust so much in Him, I would probably have done something to myself,"

"Maybe the man I will rush and go and marry is the one who is going to maltreat me. What if my husband dies three or five years after the marriage? God knows why I am not married now, and I give Him the respect and worship Him all the time."

The actress who has entered the second day of her longest speech marathon attempt by an individual societal expectations, says she remains undeterred in her pursuit of personal and professional fulfillment.

Addressing the modest turnout at her Speech-a-thon event, she emphasized her unwavering commitment to her goals.

"I am not moved by the low patronage. When I set out to do something, I see it through, and that is exactly what I am going to do," she declared with conviction, displaying a tenacity that has characterized her career.

The attempt is scheduled to end on Wednesday February 14, 2024.