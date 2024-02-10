Oboy Siki on why he cannot trust Vice President Bawumia

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Showbiz News Feb - 10 - 2024 , 14:54

Kumasi-based actor, Oboy Siki, is urging Ghanaians not to take Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's recent address on his vision for Ghana seriously.

For him, Dr Bawumia cannot be trusted and so people should not consider his recent promises and vision for Ghana when voted for as President with any seriousness.

In a radio interview on Angel FM, the comic-actor said the Vice President has betrayed "his father" (President Akufo-Addo) by promising to scrap some taxes introduced by the Akufo-Addo-led government which he (Bawumia) is a part.

Dr Bawumia on Wednesday, February 6, 2024, held a public lecture at the auditorium of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) to outline his vision as a presidential hopeful.

At the lecture, he outlined a number of initiatives he will undertake when voted for as President in the upcoming December 7, 2024, general elections.

