Stage acting makes a complete actor, says Fiifi Coleman

Kofi Duah Showbiz News Feb - 10 - 2024 , 16:25

He’s had a feel of both worlds of stage plays and silver screens and actor Fiifi Coleman credits the former in making one a complete actor because one must put all your potential to work to remain in character.

Between the two, the Piece of Me actor, who has been acting for years, sees performing on stage as more challenging in many ways than flicks because it demands a high level of skill, creativity and adaptability from the actors.

Explaining himself in an interview with the Graphic Showbiz, Fiifii said “a stage play is a live performance in front of an audience and the actors do not have the luxury enjoyed in movies where a scene can be taken over and over again or edited to fix mistakes.

“You come face to face with your audience and sometimes the tension alone that grips you on seeing the crowd can even make you even forget your lines but that doesn’t happen though. Actors require quick thinking and the ability to stay in character even in the face of distractions from the audience or mistakes. I must say that can be very challenging”, he said.

Also, Fiifi, who will always choose stage over screen acting said the former usually has limited sets and props compared to movies so actors have to rely more on their imagination and creativity to bring the story to life and that can be very challenging.

So with his heart tilted more towards stage plays, Fiifi revealed he is giving more Ghanaian actors who are only used to screen acting the opportunity to mount the stage too via his Fiifi Coleman Productions.

“I have given some Ghanaian actors who only do screen acting the opportunity to come on stage too and they loved it. Actress Roselyn Ngissah is one person I have always wanted to work with on stage and I am glad she features in my latest production, The Slaves, which shows on March 2 and 3, 2024 at the National Theatre, Accra.

Written by Mohamed Ben Abdallah, some of the cast members of The Slave are Roselyn Ngissah, Gloria Osei Sarfo, Ken Fiati, Adjetey Anang, Benjamin Kwadey, Mavis Abrokwah, Fiifi Coleman and Fred Amugi.

His Fiifi Coleman’s Production has to its credit plays including You Play Me, I Play You, Still A Rose, Women At Work and Dilemma of A Ghost.