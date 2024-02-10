Ghana Arts Season 2 makes a grand return!

Kofi Duah Showbiz News Feb - 10 - 2024 , 16:39

Season 2 of Ghana Arts Season has been launched at the British Council- Accra with the aim of offering cultural and creative professionals a platform for showcasing, market access, and networking.

Put together by the British Council this year’s edition of Arts event will be held in Accra, Kumasi and Tamale and according to Andrew Entsua-Mensah, Project Manager, Arts and Culture at British Council said “

We are looking at creatives in different arts forms. We want to give opportunities to people in theatre, photographer, dance, painting, music, movies etc. We want to give creatives in this areas the chance to explore their talents.

According to him, the maiden edition took place only in Accra and Kumasi but this year his outfit added Tamale because there are talents in Tamale as well.

He said it will begin in Tamale on February 22 and then in Kumasi on March 14 and then back to Accra on April 11.

However, Mr Edmond Moukala, Head of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization UNESCO) said his outfit is committed in making sure everything works out successful

“We support this initiative a 100 percent and we will do whatever we can within our capacity to make sure this is a success” he said