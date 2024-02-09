VIDEO: Ebony’s family pays emotional tribute at her graveside

Yesterday, February 8, marked six years since the passing of musician Ebony and her family were at her graveside for a wreath-laying ceremony in her honour.

With a voice filled with emotion, Ebony’s mother prayed for her soul and asked her and other ancestors to protect them from premature death, accidents, sorrow and unfulfilled dreams.

Ebony’s sister, Yaa Foriwaa Opoku-Kwarteng, was lost for words as she was overtaken by emotions.

She prayed for her sister’s soul to continue to rest in peace.

Ebony died at a young age of 20 on Friday, February 8, 2018, on the Sunyani road. His father, Mr Opoku-Kwarteng who has been devastated by his daughter’s death used the occasion to advocate for road safety.

20-year old Ebony arrived on the music big stage only for a couple of years, barely out of her teens when she rocked the limelight with her no-hold-barred approach to the craft and won many hearts.

Thus the news of her demise, following her accident, hit the entire nation with shock and utmost awe.

At the time, she was one of Ghana’s brightest female stars, if not the brightest on the showbiz stage, up until her untimely death. It was as painful as it was tragic.

The only consolation the nation would have was the fact that she was the artiste who left behind many of her wonderful works.

She won the VGMA Artiste of the Year posthumously in 2018.

