We need more women in politics

Daily Graphic Editorials Jan - 24 - 2024 , 10:58

After three decades and more of a stable democratic dispensation, it is disheartening to witness the dwindling number of women participating in Ghanaian politics, both at the local and national levels with each passing election cycle.

Despite the nation’s Constitution guaranteeing women political rights, Ghanaian women are underrepresented in political decision-making processes, with only a few capable of establishing themselves in the political space.

The Daily Graphic’s concern comes in the wake of the poor performance of women in the just-ended District Level Elections (DLEs) in the country in December last year.

Data from the Electoral Commission on the latest DLEs showed a continuous low representation of women in local governance in the country.

The DLEs revealed that 95.9 per cent of the 6,243 persons elected as assembly members were males, with only 259 being women, constituting 4.1 per cent.

The 259 women who won the elections formed 25 per cent of the total female applicants for the elections which stood at 1,049.

In terms of the unit committee elections, a total of 3,335 out of the 5,666 female applicants won, representing 12.8 per cent of the total elected members.

Reasons normally given for their low participation are attributed to the lack of financial resources to campaign, discrimination and exclusion, unsupportive families, stereotyping and the lack of support from political parties.

Instructively, the statistics do not align with Ghana's credentials as a mature and stable democratic country with a well-functioning multi-party system and a strong broadcast media.

In the eighth Parliament, Ghana has only 40 women, 20 on the side of the National Democratic Congress and 20 on the side of the New Patriotic Party, which represents only 13.8 per cent of the total number of parliamentarians.

Even more alarming is the statistics on the number of female ministerial appointees into government over the years.

For example, in 2000, when the number of state ministers were 32, only four were females and the males were 28, while in 2020, out of the 30 ministers appointed, only six were females and the rest males.

The Daily Graphic believes that it is high time we rallied behind our women to take part in active politics to achieve gender parity in our democratic journey.

We must encourage and support women who offer themselves for elective positions in the upcoming district and local level elections.

Political parties must also support women to contest in their strongholds to guarantee more women representation in the next Parliament.

Furthermore, we must pass the Affirmative Action Bill to facilitate the 40 per cent representation of women in decision-making.

We can look to other African countries such as Rwanda, Uganda and South Africa who have successfully actualised affirmative action to increase women's representation in Parliament.

We are of the conviction that encouraging more of such illustrious women to participate in politics would ensure that women's voices and perspectives are well represented in decision-making processes.