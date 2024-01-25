Halt frequency allocation, our airwaves are choked

Daily Graphic Editorials Jan - 25 - 2024 , 10:35

We live in a media-saturated world and rely on a variety of old and new media for information, entertainment and connection.

The beginnings of mass media and mass communication dates back 560 years when the “print revolution” occurred in Europe in the 15th century.

As we progressed through the centuries, mass communication had evolved from a mechanical process to electronic transmission, which has paved the way for the digitised world of today.

While technological advances are an important part of the narrative regarding media, the effects of media are also worth considering.

Currently, our dear country Ghana finds itself in a situation where many institutions and individuals are in possession of radio and television licences.

This has come with its own challenges of saturation of the electronic media space and also excesses associated with the inundation of TV and radio stations in the country.

Recently, the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD)-Ghana brought the issue up for public discussion after it shared the findings of a survey it conducted on ensuring accountability in media governance and the Internet.

CDD recommended to the National Communications Authority (NCA) to halt the licensing of new television and radio stations in the country.

The think tank said, given the saturation of the space and the excesses associated with the inundation of TV and radio stations in the country, it was important for the NCA to reduce the number or downsize for effective regulation of the frequencies.

There are over 200 television channels and 700 radio stations in the country with a population of a little over 30 million.

Indeed, some individuals, politicians and business concerns still hold radio frequencies allocated to them although they are yet to be utilised.

According to findings by the CDD, although over the years the NCA had given more authorisations to Ghanaians to serve diversity and even representation, most of the frequencies that were issued are in the hands of three categories of owners: private business groups, politicians, and ideologically aligned businesses and companies.

What is even more worrying is that even though clear-cut guidelines for granting of the frequencies are published on the NCA’s website, there is the perception that money and political connections tend to influence the allocation of radio frequencies in this country.

This can erode public confidence in the authority and undermine the ethical standards that underpin it.

For us, without proper due process and follow through, licences could and would be easily awarded to either the rich or powerful, or to those linked to powerful politicians or even to politicians who double as private business people.

It also found that media houses in the hands of those groups of people were largely responsible for fake news, misinformation and other excesses in the system.

Even though the proliferation of radio stations is positive regarding dissemination of information and education of the public, it has also been identified as being responsible for the low profitability of media houses and the poor remuneration for media personnel.

Again, though the 1992 Constitution did not place undue restrictions on media operations in the country, the over- concentration on politics to the detriment of other issues such as climate change, culture and women’s empowerment is a drawback to development.

It is in this respect that the Daily Graphic adds its voice to the call for a halt in the allocation of radio frequencies by the NCA.

We are firm in our belief that the high number of media outlets can cause significant challenges for their viability and long-term existence.

This can greatly affect the effectiveness and overall well-being of the media in the country.

Indeed, our call is not just for a halt in frequency allocation, but for existing media outlets to consider mergers and acquisitions in the industry as well.

That is why we support the call by Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah for media organisations in the country to consider mergers and acquisitions to be able to survive in the industry.

This is because the saturation of media outlets in Ghana has affected the profitability of media houses, and that the best way out of the situation is the adoption of mergers and acquisitions to make the media entities economically viable.

Our airwaves should be managed transparently as a public resource by the NCA to ensure that frequency authorisations are strictly controlled.