Standardised electrical cables key to public safety

Daily Graphic Editorials Mar - 04 - 2024 , 06:38

The surge in substandard or fake electrical cables circulating in the market has raised significant concerns regarding public safety and the integrity of electrical installations.

The revelation that a substantial portion of these cables do not meet the required standards poses a severe risk to both life and property.

In response to this issue, the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has taken proactive steps to address the problem through the implementation of the new Electrical Wiring Cables and Accessories Regulation (L.I.2478).

The commitment of the GSA to collaborate with the Energy Commission and other relevant stakeholders to eradicate fake cables from the market is indeed praiseworthy.

The new standardised regime for electrical cables in the country marks a crucial step towards ensuring the safety of individuals and properties alike.

The Director-General of GSA, Professor Alex Dodoo, has outlined a three-pronged approach to address the issue of substandard cables effectively.

This approach includes continuous testing and certification of cables, promoting local manufacturing, and intensifying market surveillance.

By adopting this strategy, the GSA and its partners aim to ensure that only quality, certified cables are used in electrical installations, thereby upholding safety standards and protecting consumers.

For this to be successful, the Daily Graphic enjoins the government and the public alike to lend their support and give their commitment to the Director-General and his team at the GSA to ensure that the issue of fake and substandard electrical cables is dealt with once and for all.

We also pick out the concept of 'electrovigilance', as introduced by the GSA, which encapsulates the collective efforts to monitor and enforce compliance with safety standards in the electrical industry as a proactive approach that emphasises the importance of vigilance and accountability in ensuring that only genuine and safe electrical products are available in the market.

But all the good plans as well as the commitment and support given to the GSA will not yield the needed results, if people at the Authority do not commit to the duty entrusted to them.

In light of this, it is imperative that Trading Standards inspectors of the GSA are seen to be actively working to rid the market of such counterfeit products and prosecute the perpetrators.

These inspectors must not forget the crucial role they play in monitoring and enforcing compliance with safety standards, conducting inspections, and taking legal action against those found to be selling substandard or fake products.

We urge the Trading Standards inspectors to endeavour to raise awareness of the risks associated with using substandard products and drum home to manufacturers, importers, retailers and consumers the urgent need for them to know that dealing in substandard cables will not be tolerated.

This will certainly encourage adherence to safety regulations.

The role of the Trading Standards inspectors is key as they help protect public safety, uphold industry standards, and promote fair competition in the market.

The inspectors should also not deal leniently with culprits.

They must prosecute those responsible for producing or selling fake electrical cables to deter others from engaging in similar illegal activities.

By holding perpetrators accountable for their actions, the inspectors will send a clear message that those who jeopardise public safety will face the consequences.

The Daily Graphic is of the conviction that though the efforts of the GSA, in collaboration with the Energy Commission and other stakeholders, to address the issue of substandard electrical cables are commendable, they must be sustained to completely rid the market of such life-threatening products that are only brought into the country by selfish individuals for monetary gains.

We believe that by promoting standardised cables, training professionals, and intensifying market surveillance, with the active support of the public, public safety will be guaranteed.

Together, we must strive towards a market free of substandard cables, where safety standards are upheld for the benefit of all.