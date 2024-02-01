Return of Asante artefacts: At long last . . . but the UK can do more

Daily Graphic Editorials Feb - 01 - 2024 , 11:16

Some artefacts belonging to the Asante state have been held by museums in Britain, the United States (US) and other parts of the world, notably the Fowler Museum of the University of California in Los Angeles in the US, and the British Museum and the Victoria & Albert (V&A) Museum in the United Kingdom in the last 150 years.

These were relics that were looted by the British after a number of wars between them and the Asantes. In all, the Asantes and the British fought five wars in the 19th Century.

The Asantes won the first while the second ended in a stalemate.

The Third Anglo-Asante War, which was fought from 1873 to 1874, saw the British expeditionary forces, led by British General Garnet Wolseley, for the first time, defeat and destroy the Asante Empire.

The palace of the then Asantehene Kofi Karikari was burnt down and stool regalia looted.

Most of the Crown Jewels found their way into museums in Britain and other parts of the world.

For many years since the reign of the 15th Asantehene, Otumfuo Opoku Ware II, the Asantes had been requesting the restitution of the artefacts.

However, the current King, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, accelerated the push and visited the British Museum in that regard, resulting in the agreement to release some of the items.

The royal regalia, 39 in all, are coming to Kumasi under two agreements — one permanently and the other on loan.

The seven artefacts from the Fowler Museum of the University of California are returning permanently, while 12 from the British Museum and 17 from the V&A Museum are coming as loans for three years with an option for another three years’ extension.

The Daily Graphic sees this as an act likely to strengthen the bond not only between the Asante kingdom and the United Kingdom, but the peoples of Ghana and the UK as a whole.

This paper notes that many occurrences in history have conspired to derail the progress of the African continent and its people.

Mention can be made of the Slave Trade, colonisation and the wars of conquests that partly led to the partitioning of Africa and the looting of the resources of the continent.

Many have argued that some of these events such as colonisation had its own advantages.

Without wanting to move into that terrain currently, the Daily Graphic thinks the adverse effects of those occurrences have been dire for the continent and its people who continue to suffer the consequences.

The return of the artefacts is thus welcome news.

But it beats many that some of the treasures, notably those from UK museums, are coming home to Asante as loans.

We do acknowledge the complexity in returning some of the items, especially when they had been bought legitimately through auction from their owners who are past dead and gone, hence, perhaps, the UK legislation that prevents the permanent return of such items to their original owners.

Notwithstanding this, and inasmuch as these are state laws, it would be against natural justice to use that law to keep the artefacts and deny their real owners of having them.

We thus add our voice to the many calls already made around the world and appeal to the UK government to repeal such laws and return those collections permanently.

It is only fair that this is done as many of the relics embody the soul of the people.

Let us use this time to at least right some of the wrongs committed in the past against our fellow beings.

We, however, laud the British government and the Asantehene for where they have reached so far.

We believe there is a window of opportunity to continue the negotiations for the ultimate return of the items without any more preconditions.

The artefacts coming in this year no doubt are going to boost the celebrations this year of three important events of Asanteman — the 150th anniversary of the Third Anglo-Asante War, the Silver Jubilee of the enthronement of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and 100 years of the return of Asantehene Agyeman Prempeh I from exile in the Seychelles.

They will certainly add up to the rich history of Asante.

The return of the artefacts will also increase the annual visitation of 80,000 visitors to the Manhyia Palace Museum in Kumasi, an increase that will rake in more revenue for Asanteman.

This is the first step; the discussions must continue to secure the rest of the historical objects.