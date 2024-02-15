Reshuffle better late than never

Daily Graphic Editorials Feb - 15 - 2024 , 09:26

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday announced major changes to his ministerial appointments after months of public demands.

These changes are anticipated to introduce fresh perspectives, new expertise and enhanced efficiency in the operations of the government.

The restructuring of the government machinery impacted around 21 ministers of state, made up of Cabinet ministers, including regional ministers and the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, who has been heavily criticised by protesters and Members of Parliament within his own party and the opposition for his handling of the country’s economy.

Mohammed Amin Adam, a former Minister of State for Finance, replaces Ken Ofori-Atta, who will serve as Senior Presidential Advisor on the economy.

This is the first major overhaul of the Akufo-Addo administration since 2021 when he took office for a second term.

The reshuffling of the ministers is seen as a strategic move aimed at optimising the performance of key portfolios, ultimately driving progress and development in the country.

Reshuffles are not done because ministers are ineffective but they may probably not be finding their feet in the ministry they are assigned.

They may, therefore, be reassigned to a different ministry because of certain qualities they possess.

In August 2022, the President shot down calls to reshuffle his appointees and said he had no plans of doing so.

According to him, the performance of his ministers was in line with expectations when he evaluated them.

For many, though the reshuffle has been highly anticipated, it has come late in the day with just 10 months to the general election.

For such people, an overhaul of the government machinery much earlier would have resulted in fresh ideas and introduced new policies that would spur economic growth and development.

This is because sometimes, ministers are moved around so that they do not create kingdoms in their respective ministries.

It goes without saying that the continuous stay of some ministers in a particular office prevents them from giving their best.

Indeed, a former National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, Freddy Blay, has also said the reshuffle has come too late.

According to him, the President should have done his reshuffle two years ago. “It was two years or a year ago that he needed to do the reshuffle,” he said.

It may be easier to blame President Akufo-Addo for not heeding the calls for a reshuffle much earlier when pleas for an overhaul of his government were made, but we would not know what informed the President to do it now.

And for that we give him the benefit of the doubt.

But this is better late than never and we welcome the new ministers who have been brought to assist the President in the efficient and effective running of the affairs of state.

We at the Daily Graphic would also urge the new ministers, including those who have been reassigned, to inject more seriousness, innovation and fresh ideas into their work in order to justify the confidence and trust reposed in them.

problems confronting our country are many and the immediate task for them will be to find ways of creating more jobs, fighting poverty and boosting economic growth by cutting taxes and red tapeism.

Many have questioned the potential effectiveness of the newly appointed ministers, suggesting that they may not have sufficient time to acclimatise and implement substantial changes.

But we believe they can do it despite the little time they have before the December elections.

They are well aware that there is no time for honeymooning nor popping of champagne.

Indeed, we are a country that is thirsty for economic recovery and so this reshuffle should signal strategic measures.

It is our belief that the new ministers, those who have been shifted and those elevated, will make their stay in office very impactful, eventful and be counted.

The Daily Graphic wishes to caution the appointees that as they assume their seats in their new offices, they should be mindful of public feedback and not be impervious to public sentiments.