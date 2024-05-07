Unilever posts GH¢24.26m profit

Emmanuel Bruce Business News May - 07 - 2024 , 02:36

Unilever Ghana PLC has posted a profit of GH¢24.26 million for the first quarter of 2024.This compares with a profit of GH¢28.47 million for the same period in 2023.

Advertisement

The company’s total revenue, however, grew from GH¢241.86 million in the first quarter of 2023 to GH¢242.50 million in the first quarter of 2024.

The slight increase in revenue was attributed to material cost savings.

The company’s total assets also increased to GH¢504.78 million in the period under review, up from the GH¢432.61 million in the first quarter of 2023, with total liabilities dropping from GH¢353.17 million to GH¢288.65 million.