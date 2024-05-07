Total Energies posts GH¢49.33m

May - 07 - 2024

Total Energies Marketing Ghana PLC has posted a profit of the GH¢49.33 million in the first quarter of 2024.This represents an increase over the 2023 first quarter profit of GH¢38.73 million.

The company’s revenue, however dropped from GH¢1.62 billion in the first quarter of 2023 to GH¢1.55 billion in the first quarter of 2024, with general, selling and administrative expenses also dropping slightly from GH¢1.47 billion to GH¢1.38 billion.

The company’s shares on the Ghana Stock Exchange also appreciated from 0.3463 per share in the first quarter in 2023 to 0.4410 per share in 2024.

Total assets also grew from GH¢1.85 billion in the first quarter of 2023 to GH¢1.87 billion in 2024, with total liabilities dropping from GH¢1.33 billion to GH¢1.30 billion.