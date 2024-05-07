Kasapreko records over 300% jump in profit

Emmanuel Bruce Business News May - 07 - 2024 , 02:31

Kasapreko PLC has increased its profit for the first quarter of 2023 by over 300 per cent, with profit increasing from GH¢4.62 million to GH¢16.62 million in the first quarter of 2024.

This was after the company’s operating profit more than doubled from GH¢34.52 million to GH¢74.51 million within the periods under review.

The company’s total revenue also increased from GH¢478.20 million in the first quarter of 2023 to GH¢539.49 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Kasapreko’s total assets also grew from GH¢1.21 billion in the first quarter of 2023 to GH¢1.33 billion, with total liabilities also increasing from GH¢1.02 billion to GH¢1.11 billion.