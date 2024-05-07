Kasapreko records over 300% jump in profit
Richard Adjei -- MD, Kasapreko PLC

Kasapreko records over 300% jump in profit

Emmanuel Bruce Business News

Kasapreko PLC has increased its profit for the first quarter of 2023 by over 300 per cent, with profit increasing from GH¢4.62 million to GH¢16.62 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Advertisement

This was after the company’s operating profit more than doubled from GH¢34.52 million to GH¢74.51 million within the periods under review.

The company’s total revenue also increased from GH¢478.20 million in the first quarter of 2023 to GH¢539.49 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Kasapreko’s total assets also grew from GH¢1.21 billion in the first quarter of 2023 to GH¢1.33 billion, with total liabilities also increasing from GH¢1.02 billion to GH¢1.11 billion.

What Others Are Reading

Connect With Us : 0242202447 | 0551484843 | 0266361755 | 059 199 7513 |

Like what you see?

Hit the buttons below to follow us, you won't regret it...

0
Shares