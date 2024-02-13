TBSC alumni win big at ICAG graduation

Participants and alumni of the Tertiary Business Sense Challenge (TBSC) have once again proven to be the best business students in the country, by winning numerous awards at an Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG) graduation.

At the ICAG graduation held at University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) over the weekend, TBSC alumni won a total of eight awards in the CA Professional Programme as follows.

They are: Peter Emeka Ike (TBSC 2023 Alumni – University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) - Best Student in Principles of Taxation; Vivian Nyantah Nsiah (TBSC 2022 Alumni - KNUST) - Best Female Candidate (Level 2); Vivian Nyantah Nsiah (TBSC 2022 Alumni - KNUST), overall Best Candidate (Level 2); and Jacklord Agyabeng Amponsah (TBSC 2022 Alumni - UGBS), overall Best Candidate, (Level 3).

The rest are Abigail Cudjoe, TBSC 2023 Alumni – University of Cape Coast (UCC) - _Best Female Candidate; Marcus Tetteh Obuadey, TBSC 2021 and 2022 Alumni, University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Best Candidate for Strategic Case Study; Vivian Nyantah Nsiah, TBSC 2022 Alumni - (KNUST), Best Female Candidate (Level 3); and Vivian Nyantah Nsiah; TBSC 2022 Alumni – KNUST, overall Best Candidate (Level 3).

At the same graduation, many more students who had participated in the TBSC won other laurels.

The Quiz Master and Head of the Technical Committee of the TBSC, Alhassan Yusif Trawule, congratulated the winners, saying: “I know and witness at first hand the quality of brains our tertiary business schools are producing.”

The TBSC is an intense business quiz competition among tertiary institutions in Ghana.

It is organised by Graphic Communications Group Limited, in partnership with the ICAG.