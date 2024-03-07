Get to know Comsys

Graphic Online Business News Mar - 07 - 2024

Comsys (GH) Limited is an ICT Telecoms company in Ghana. Incorporated under the laws of Ghana with operations all over the nation.

The company started operations very small in January 2000 although incorporated in 1998 by a group of friends who were then students at the time. From a small and humble beginning, the operations of the firm started from selling computer accessories, deploying Local Area Networks (LAN), sales and support of network security softwares. By 2004, the company had rolled out its first free band microwave network covering limited portions of Accra and Tema. This was quickly scaled into a licensed network a about a year later expanding coverage to cover Accra and Tema entirely. The subsequent years where very engaging times for Comsys as careful planning went into its new direction. By 2009, various licenses were acquired leading to owning of a VSAT Hub, microwave network that covered most parts of Ghana and a ready strategy for Fibre Optic Infrastructure.

Comsys was the first company in Ghana to deploy Multi Protocol Label Switching (MPLS) being part of its objective to ensure businesses in Ghana do not loose out on global trends within the ICT Telecoms space. To date, the organization has played a significant role to businesses by supporting them through a secured network across Ghana. Certified first by LMS Certification Private Ltd and then British Standards Institution (BSI) since 2014 for ISO 9001, 2000 & 27001 standards, on Quality Management, IT Service Management System (ITSMS) and Information Security Management System (ISMS). These have been maintained year after year. “Our focus remains delivering best world class service to our users. Although we do not interfere in any way with the data that is transmitted on our network because we only deliver connectivity ensuring that each customer segment is isolated and private to the customer according to IEEE/IETF standards. We further have our backend systems secured in accordance with global standards to guarantee to our users and that, their encrypted data is further safe even from our staff” says the managing Director- Mrs Funmi Lamptey. Comsys impact has been recognized both in Ghana and globally and for the past 12 years, awarded Enterprise Solutions company of the year consistently among other several awards.

Comsys prides herself with the values of Integrity, Continuous Improvement, Customer Focus, People Focus and Result and Achievement Oriented. These have been our guiding principles propelling us thus far.

“Based on our focus as a firm, the selection, engagement, development and retention of our staff are further guided by these values”.



Our staff are aligned with our core values leading to our high-performance standards, disciplined environment, highly motivated staff, reinforcing our mission to provide reliable, secured ICT solution through highly skilled and empowered personnel. Part of our appreciation of the company’s staff is the payment of befitting consolidated wages as being our adopted incentive scheme. Our workforce pride themselves in their ability to exhibit their expertise in an atmosphere of good leadership, mentorship and coaching that brings the best in every staff. As with every organisation employee movement leading to turnover has been experienced by Comsys too with rates averaging below industry figures for all categories of staff. Extract from a satisfaction survey sourced from company records of 2024 below;

Every staff of Comsys further remains committed to our service users and the organisation as an extension of our assurance for the security of any information privileged to by adhering to our policy on confidentiality which is upheld to the highest standards. Our Individual Employment contract with each staff have confidentiality Agreement that ensures that both current and ex-staff have obligations of non-disclosure. Our information security policy also ensures that our staff comply with internal information security management.

“Our staff whose expertise are to enhance and support the services we deliver to our users are not privileged to the details of the data that pass through our network while in our employ. Firstly because of our security setup and the responsibilities on each user of ours to meet conditions that ensure their data are encrypted before transmitted through us” says the MD.

Comsys is well positioned to continue to deliver unparalleled ICT telecommunication services to businesses as well as deepen its stake in the telecom sector and contribute to national development by expanding its operations into other emerging markets.